    Hyundai Verna gets zero-star in Latin NCAP test

    Jay Shah

    - Test model was equipped with a driver-side airbag, seatbelt pretensioner, seatbelt reminder, and ISOFIX points

    - Sold in Latin American markets as Accent

    After the Hyundai Tucson scored zero star rating at the rigorous Latin NCAP crash test, its time for its sedan sibling, the Hyundai Verna to undergo the examination. However, the Verna has emerged with the same zero-star mortifying result as its elder brother. The selected variant of the sedan was equipped with driver-side airbags, seatbelt pretensioner, seat belt reminder, and ISOFIX anchorage points.

    The 2021 Hyundai Verna scored 9.23 per cent in adult occupant protection, a mere 13 per cent in child occupant protection, 53.11 per cent in pedestrian protection, and 6.98 per cent in safety assist systems. In the front impact test, the Verna offered good protection to the driver and passenger’s neck and head. However, the driver’s chest showed adequate protection while the passenger’s chest showed poor protection leading to zero points in the frontal crash. The footwell area was rated as stable while the bodyshell was rated steady and capable of withstanding further loadings. 

    The Hyundai Verna that is currently on sale in India is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options along with manual and automatic transmissions. The prices start at Rs 9.29 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 15.32 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. Hyundai has also commenced working on the Verna facelift globally that could be launched in the country sometime next year and you can know more about it here.

