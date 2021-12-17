CarWale
    New-gen Honda Amaze surpasses two-lakh sales milestone

    Jay Shah

    9,953 Views
    New-gen Honda Amaze surpasses two-lakh sales milestone

    - 40 per cent of Amaze customers are first-time car buyers 

    - Available in both petrol and diesel engine options

    Honda Cars India has announced that its Amaze compact sedan has crossed the two lakh sales milestone. The Japanese carmaker debuted the sedan back in 2013 while the second generation was launched in 2018. Collectively, Honda has retailed over 4.6 lakh units in the domestic market. 

    Honda Amaze Front View

    The Honda Amaze gets its significant share of sales from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that account for 68 per cent of sales. Concurrently, more than 20 per cent of buyers opt for the CVT transmission while 40 per cent of the customers are first-time car buyers. The Amaze alongside other models in the line-up is manufactured at the brand’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan and is available in four trims – E, S, and VX. To know more about the variant-wise features on offer, click here.

    Honda Amaze Dashboard

    The Amaze can be had in two engines – 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The former produces 90bhp and 110Nm torque while the oil-burner puts out 99bhp/200Nm (manual) and 80bhp/180Nm (CVT). The Honda Amaze competes against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura and you can read more about it here.

    Honda Amaze Left Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking on the milestone, Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volume for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of 200,000th unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products.”

    Honda Amaze
