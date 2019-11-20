Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai reveals engine options for the upcoming Aura sedan

Hyundai reveals engine options for the upcoming Aura sedan

November 20, 2019, 12:35 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
73534 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai reveals engine options for the upcoming Aura sedan

Aura to be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines 

‐ All engine options meet the latest emission regulations 

‐ Customers will get the option of manual and AMT gearboxes 

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the powertrain options for the upcoming Aura sedan. Both the petrol and diesel engine models will be BSVI-compliant. 

The petrol model of the Aura will be available with a 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT engine and a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi mill. The former will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, while the latter only to a five-speed manual. Interestingly, the 1.0 Turbo GDi mill will also be the first BSVI-compliant turbo-charged petrol engine in the compact sedan segment. 

Hyundai Aura Engine

On the other hand, the oil-burner version of the Aura will derive power from a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel mill. This motor will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission, with the option of an AMT gearbox as well. This will be a welcome addition for buyers looking for an automatic diesel compact sedan. 

HMIL says the new powertrain options offer low vibrations, superior performance and a high fuel efficiency. All of this is done with an aim to offer cleaner emissions and an efficient performance. To minimise the environmental pollution, an ‘Advanced After Treatment System’ has been created and the Aura gets Advanced NOx TrapCatalyst and PM Filters too, meeting the highest standards of emission regulations. 

Hyundai is yet to announce the launch date of the Aura, which is expected to borrow all features and looks from the new Grandi10 Nios. It is likely to replace the Xcent, but we can expect the carmaker to position the Aura above it, just as they did with the current Grandi10 and the new Nios. Stay tuned to CarWale for more updates on the upcoming Hyundai Aura sedan.

Note - Cover image is for representation purposes only

  • Hyundai
  • Aura
  • Hyundai Aura
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in