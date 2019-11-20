Hyundai reveals engine options for the upcoming Aura sedan

‐ Aura to be powered by BSVI petrol and diesel engines

‐ All engine options meet the latest emission regulations

‐ Customers will get the option of manual and AMT gearboxes

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the powertrain options for the upcoming Aura sedan. Both the petrol and diesel engine models will be BSVI-compliant.

The petrol model of the Aura will be available with a 1.2-litre Kappa Dual VTVT engine and a 1.0-litre Turbo GDi mill. The former will come mated either to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, while the latter only to a five-speed manual. Interestingly, the 1.0 Turbo GDi mill will also be the first BSVI-compliant turbo-charged petrol engine in the compact sedan segment.

On the other hand, the oil-burner version of the Aura will derive power from a 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel mill. This motor will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission, with the option of an AMT gearbox as well. This will be a welcome addition for buyers looking for an automatic diesel compact sedan.

HMIL says the new powertrain options offer low vibrations, superior performance and a high fuel efficiency. All of this is done with an aim to offer cleaner emissions and an efficient performance. To minimise the environmental pollution, an ‘Advanced After Treatment System’ has been created and the Aura gets Advanced NOx TrapCatalyst and PM Filters too, meeting the highest standards of emission regulations.

Hyundai is yet to announce the launch date of the Aura, which is expected to borrow all features and looks from the new Grandi10 Nios. It is likely to replace the Xcent, but we can expect the carmaker to position the Aura above it, just as they did with the current Grandi10 and the new Nios. Stay tuned to CarWale for more updates on the upcoming Hyundai Aura sedan.

Note - Cover image is for representation purposes only