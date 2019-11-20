Mahindra Racing announces game plan for 2019-20 Formula E championship

Mahindra Racing is gearing up for the sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship armed with driver line-ups on the grid, new partnerships and new technical team. The 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship season will start with a double-header in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 22-23 November, 2019.

Jerome D'Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein will continue to spearhead the team’s on-track charge. The pair joined the Mahindra Racing family last year. D’Ambrosio led the 2018-19 drivers’ championship in the initial part of season 5, having opened his season with a podium and a win; while Wehrlein, with one pole, six further Super Pole appearances, two fastest laps and a podium on his Mahindra debut, proved to be among the fastest drivers on the grid.

Mahindra Racing has also struck new long-term partnerships with ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Green Hills Software which will help to boost the car’s performance, reliability and safety. ZF is supporting Mahindra Racing’s season six campaign with chassis development work, shock absorber provision and engineering services while work is already underway for the design and manufacture of the electric driveline for the 2020/21 season. In addition to the electric motor, development includes both single-gear transmission and the matching power electronics. This work builds on ZF’s work in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship through its E-Mobility division. Additionally, Mahindra Racing is working with Green Hills Software to develop important in-vehicle electronics systems focused on advanced safety and high-reliability while delivering increased software development and performance optimization capability without compromising on system design or future advancements.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal, Mahindra Racing, said, “We have worked relentlessly over the last few months to build a robust team and we have our eyes on the championship title. Our strategic decision to move away from a service provider model, to having the entire team in-house, will boost our collective efficiency and performance. We, along with our partners have also worked on all the problem areas and leveraged our technological know-how to enable a consistent and powerful race performance. In addition, we have among the best drivers in this championship, I am confident that both Pascal and Jerome will come out stronger this year.”