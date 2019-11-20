302bhp Mini John Cooper Works GP breaks cover

- The 2020 JCW GP is the fastest Mini ever

- 0-100kmph in just 5.2 seconds

At the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show, Mini has revealed the new 2020 John Cooper Works GP – the fastest road-going Mini till date. The JCW GP has already lapped the Nurburgring with an impressive time of eight minutes and twenty-three seconds making it faster, more powerful and better in every manner compared to the model it replaces.

Power comes from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol but it is tuned to put out 302bhp between 5000-6250rpm and 450Nm of torque accessible from as low as 1750rpm. This heavily reworked engine puts out 75 horsepower more than the standard John Cooper Works version and way more than the 2013 version of the JCW GP (it had 218bhp).

And the pulling power of the retuned, most powerful engine ever plonked in a Mini shows us the new GP is capable of doing 0-100kmph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 265kmph. The GP is available with an eight-speed automatic only sending power to the front wheels via a mechanical differential lock which helps in cornering.

Technical upgrades on the new JCW GP include reduced compression ratio, enlarged air-intake duct, increased injection pressure, larger oil sump, and motorsport-inspired exhaust system. The GP also gets a bespoke suspension geometry as it sits 10mm lower on a wider track while the negative camber levels are increased as well.

Appearance-wise, this pocket-rocket is the best version of the Mini we have ever seen. The eye-catching elements include a massive roof-mounted wing at the back and those aerodynamic canards over the wheel arches. The grille is new as well along with the imposing air-vents below it. The contrasting paint-scheme is complemented by those massive five-spoke forged alloy wheels. On the inside, there’s excessive weight-saving measure with just two seats, reduced acoustic insulation and 3D printed materials inside the cabin. Owing to this, Mini has managed to shave off 85 kilograms of weight as the GP tips the scale at just 1255 kilograms.

Only 3,000 units of the Mini John Cooper Works GP will be made with deliveries starting in March 2020. Priced at just 33,895 Pounds, the JCW GP might seem like a bargain.