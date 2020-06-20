Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai partners with HDFC Bank to offer online car financing solutions

June 20, 2020, 04:41 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Hyundai partners with HDFC Bank to offer online car financing solutions

- Hyundai’s partnership with HDFC Bank eliminates the need to visit the bank

- Feature highlights of the platform include online booking for test drives and home delivery of cars

Hyundai Motor India has partnered with HDFC Bank, offering online auto retail financing solutions to its customers on the company’s Click to Buy platform. Through this partnership, customer can opt for loans and get the requisite funding. The integration of HDFC Bank’s car finance solutions on online platform eliminates the need for customers to visit HDFC Bank/Branch to avail loans.

The Click to Buy online platform is designed to facilitate retail of Hyundai cars online. The company is offering access to its complete range of car models. Through this online car buying platform, the brand is offering features such as on-road prices, dedicated sales consultants, online finance options, loan approval for pre-approved customers, unique deal codes for customer discounts, estimated time of delivery, online promotions, online booking for test drive cars (fully sanitised) and home delivery of completely sanitized cars.

Commenting on the partnership, W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Keeping our promise of providing a holistic digital car buying experience to our customers, our partnership with HDFC bank will forge a new beginning for the customer purchase journey from any virtual location with the most lucrative finance deals. Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over nine lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 17,000 registrations in two months.”

  • Hyundai
  • Hyundai Venue
  • Venue
