  • Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV images leaked

Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV images leaked

June 20, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
382 Views
Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV images leaked

- Borrows design highlights from the ID.3 hatch

- To get rear-mounted electric motor that powers the rear wheels 

- Likely to get an all-wheel drive version with front mounted electric motor later

Volkswagen ID.4, the electric SUV is due for launch in the international market later this year. Images for the upcoming vehicle have been leaked online. Based on what can be seen the ID.4 is expected to get almost similar design highlights as the ID.3 hatch. In terms of dimensions, the vehicle will measure 4,592mm in length, width of 1,852mm and height of 1,629mm. The upcoming vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,765mm. 

Rear view

Mechanically, the ID.4 will be powered by a rear-mounted electric motor. This electric rear wheel drive motor generates 200bhp and 310Nm of torque. The company is also likely to introduce an all-wheel drive version with a front mounted electric motor. With a dual-motor setup the vehicle will produce 302bhp and 450Nm of torque. It is believed that the ID.4 will be offered with a range of different battery options, including the 83kWh unit which is expected to offer a driving range of 500kms. The vehicle will also get a fast charging option what will offer 80 per cent charge in 30 minutes. 

More details about the Volkswagen ID.4 will be known in the days to come.

  • Volkswagen ID.4
