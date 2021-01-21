CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Motor India Foundation signs an MoU with FITT (IIT Delhi)

    Hyundai Motor India Foundation signs an MoU with FITT (IIT Delhi)

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,302 Views
    Hyundai Motor India Foundation signs an MoU with FITT (IIT Delhi)

    - Hyundai India has donated the Kona Electric to FITT (IIT Delhi) to enable research and training

    - The collaboration for students will help study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions

    Hyundai Motor India Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi and donated a single unit of the Kona Electric for NVH and battery technology research for students to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions.

    Hyundai Kona Electric Right Front Three Quarter

    The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct battery profiling in the Kona Electric using external sensors or other gadgets using OBD port to understand the performance of the electric vehicle during different driving conditions for research and training.

    Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). As a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new-age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of the Kona Electric will provide an opportunity for students to study and develop insights towards a brighter and greener future for the generations to come.”

    Hyundai Kona Electric Image
    Hyundai Kona Electric
    ₹ 23.83 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Hyundai
    • Kona Electric
    • Hyundai Kona Electric
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Kona Electric Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 24.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 25.86 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 27.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 27.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 25.77 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 26.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 25.22 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 26.64 Lakh
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.76 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Altroz iTurbo

    Tata Altroz iTurbo

    ₹ 7.50 - 8.50 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars