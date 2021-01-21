Hyundai Motor India Foundation signs an MoU with FITT (IIT Delhi)

- Hyundai India has donated the Kona Electric to FITT (IIT Delhi) to enable research and training

- The collaboration for students will help study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions

Hyundai Motor India Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) - IIT Delhi and donated a single unit of the Kona Electric for NVH and battery technology research for students to study alternate energy powered vehicles and emerging technologies to innovate new-age mobility solutions.

The Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) will conduct battery profiling in the Kona Electric using external sensors or other gadgets using OBD port to understand the performance of the electric vehicle during different driving conditions for research and training.

Commenting on the collaboration with FITT - IIT Delhi, S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are glad to collaborate with FITT- IIT Delhi to support the research work of students of Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART). As a caring and socially responsible brand, Hyundai strongly focuses on the development of new-age mobility solutions and future technologies that encompass the rapid shift towards alternate sources of clean energy. Our collaborated efforts with IIT Delhi and the donation of the Kona Electric will provide an opportunity for students to study and develop insights towards a brighter and greener future for the generations to come.”