Tata Altroz iTurbo launch and price to be announced tomorrow

- Powered by 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

- Will be offered in three trims

Tata Motors unveiled the Altroz iTurbo last week and will be officially announcing the price of the new variant tomorrow. The bookings for the iTurbo had commenced last week and the model will be offered in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+ with a new exterior shade of Harbour Blue. We have driven the iTurbo and you can read our first-drive review here.

Apart from the new exterior paint and the ‘i-Turbo’ badge on the boot lid, the iTurbo visually resembles the outgoing Altroz. To know the top feature highlights of the new iTurbo, click here. On the inside, Tata has equipped the new variant with a handful of significant features. The iRA connected technology also debuts with the iTurbo which offers features such as live vehicle diagnosis, natural voice tech, stolen vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more. Other highlights include Xpress cooling, two additional tweeters for the Harman sound system, and multi-drive modes.

Under the bonnet, the Altroz is now more powerful with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine developing 110bhp and 140Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The DCT transmission will not be available at launch and might be introduced at a future date. The iTurbo is specifically aimed to rival the new Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT / DCT and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI.