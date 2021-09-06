Hyundai i20 N Line - Top 5 interior highlights

Hyundai's first N Line model for the Indian market is here in the form of the i20 N Line. While we've already shown you its exterior highlights here, we shall now focus on the interior highlights.

1. N logo with a black and red theme

The all-black interior of the i20 with red accents on the dash also gets red stitching for the seats. However, what also makes it stand out is the N logo on the seats, steering, and gear-lever. Then, there's red ambient lighting as well.

2. New design for leather seats

Look closely and you'll realise there's a new chequered flag design for the leather seats, of course, with the N logo.

3. New steering wheel

This hot hatch gets a three-spoke steering wheel different from the standard version with the N logo. In fact, the DCT version even gets steering-mounted paddle shifters.

4. N Line floor mats

Hyundai has made sure to stand out and equip this model with N Line branded floor mats with a striking design.

5. Voice-assisted sunroof

And along with the small updates, the N Line also gets a voice assist sunroof, which can be opened and closed with the help of voice commands.