Kia India sells 16,750 units in August 2021; Carnival registers strong sales

- Kia recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 55 per cent

- The company introduced the Seltos X Line in the country earlier this month

Kia India registered a sale of 16,750 units in August 2021. The company registered a Y-o-Y growth of 55 per cent. The brand sold 8,619 units of the Seltos, 7,752 units of the Sonet, and 379 units of the Carnival last month.

Last week, Kia launched the X Line variant in its Seltos Line-up, with prices starting at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets cosmetic updates and new upholstery, while the feature set remains the same. To know more about the Seltos X Line, check out our first look review here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, 'August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflective of improving customer sentiment in the market. In CY2021, we have sold almost 1.30 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output.”