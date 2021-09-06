CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India sells 16,750 units in August 2021; Carnival registers strong sales

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    315 Views
    Kia India sells 16,750 units in August 2021; Carnival registers strong sales

    - Kia recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 55 per cent

    - The company introduced the Seltos X Line in the country earlier this month 

    Kia India registered a sale of 16,750 units in August 2021. The company registered a Y-o-Y growth of 55 per cent. The brand sold 8,619 units of the Seltos, 7,752 units of the Sonet, and 379 units of the Carnival last month. 

    Last week, Kia launched the X Line variant in its Seltos Line-up, with prices starting at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV gets cosmetic updates and new upholstery, while the feature set remains the same. To know more about the Seltos X Line, check out our first look review here.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, 'August was a month of multiple milestones for us and has given healthy sales numbers. Our products have been faring very well. The Carnival, our marquee product in India, has registered its CY2021 highest retail sales of 537 units this month, reflective of improving customer sentiment in the market.  In CY2021, we have sold almost 1.30 lakh vehicles till now, with an average of over 16,000 vehicles per month. With the festive season around the corner, we are anticipating a further rise in this number. To cater to the pent-up and upcoming demand of our vehicles, we are taking appropriate measures to enhance the production output.”

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 N Line - Top 5 interior highlights

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5952 Views
    0 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 11.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    ₹ 9.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 23rd September 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.79 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.89 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.10 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.61 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.81 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.53 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.45 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    youtube-icon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5952 Views
    0 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India sells 16,750 units in August 2021; Carnival registers strong sales