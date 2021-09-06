Hyundai i20 N Line - Top 5 exterior highlights

The Hyundai i20 is now available in India with a sportier exterior package and sporty cabin elements in the form of the N Line trim. Here we take a look at the top five exterior highlights that distinguish it from the standard hatchback.

1. Red accents

Let's start with the most evident change in the form of red accents. The front lip, side skirts, and even the front brake callipers are coloured in red.

2. New grille

Moving to the front, a close inspection reveals a new grille. This might be a minor update, but the chequered flag-inspired design is different from the one on the regular version of the hatchback.

3. N Line badging

The front grille, side fender, and tailgate sport the N Line badging. The N comes from Namyang and Nürburgring. The former is home to Hyundai’s global R&D centre, while the latter is home to Hyundai’s European technical centre.

4. Diamond cut alloys

This N-Line rides on a different set of alloys irrespective of whether you choose the iMT version or the DCT. These dual-tone 16-inch wheels even sport a different pattern from the standard alloys from the manufacturer.

5. Dual exhaust

And to sum up the updates, round at the back are dual exhaust pipes that lend it a slightly different note. It also reminds one of the sporty intent with which the i20 N Line is introduced in India.