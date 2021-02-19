Hyundai all-electric Ioniq 5 to be unveiled on 23 February; interior details revealed

- Interiors to be made from eco-friendly materials

- Will be equipped with vehicle-to-load V2L technology

Hyundai will be unveiling its first all-electric mid-size crossover in the coming week on 23 February. Christened as the Ioniq 5, the model was previously showcased at the 45 Concept a few years back. Last month, Hyundai also revealed a few images of the Ioniq 5 revealing its exterior design, details of which can be read here.

The Ioniq 5 will be underpinned by the brand’s new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This architecture will also be shared by all future battery-electric vehicles. On the outside, the upcoming EV will feature a clam shell bonnet, 20-inch alloy wheels, and pixel set of head and tail lights.

The new images shared by the car maker reveal the front row seats and centre console area of the cabin. Hyundai states that the materials used in the interiors will be made using sustainable materials such as eco-processed leather, bio paint, and natural and recycled fibres. The front row seats will be electronically adjustable with a recline function. Also, the thickness of the seats has been reduced by 30 per cent giving more space to the rear passengers.

Another practical feature of the Ioniq 5 is the centre console which can be slid back and forth allowing free entry and exit to the driver and front passenger. Hyundai says that this was achievable due to a flat floor bed.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 will also feature vehicle-to-load V2L technology which can supply power up to 110/220V from the car’s battery for external consumption. The details with respect to the powertrain is not known at the moment and will be disclosed in the coming week. The European countries will be the first to greet the Ioniq 5.