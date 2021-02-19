CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz SL soft-top variant spotted testing

    New Mercedes-Benz SL soft-top variant spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    459 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz SL soft-top variant spotted testing

    - 2021 Mercedes-Benz SL will be offered in soft-top and hard-top variants

    - The model is expected to arrive later this year

    Mercedes-Benz has been working on the new-generation SL-Class for a while now, with test mules of the model having been spotted on previous occasions. While the aforementioned spy images, which can be viewed here, revealed a hard-top variant, the new spy images show us the soft-top version of the model.

    Right Side View

    The new production-ready Mercedes-Benz SL features a panamericana grille, 20-inch dual five-spoke wheels, a red coloured convertible soft-top, and an active rear spoiler at the rear. Also on offer are quad-tip exhausts.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mercedes-Benz won’t reveal the engine specifications of the new SL just yet, though we expect a range of options ranging from the SL43 guise, right up to the SL73 version, the latter of which could breathe through a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor, with assistance from a set of electric motors. We expect the German marquee to pull the covers of the model sometime later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz SL [2008-2014] Image
    Mercedes-Benz SL [2008-2014]
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • SL [2008-2014]
    • Mercedes-Benz SL [2008-2014]
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 49.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 18.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd February 2021
    All Upcoming Cars