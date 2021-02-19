New Mercedes-Benz SL soft-top variant spotted testing

- 2021 Mercedes-Benz SL will be offered in soft-top and hard-top variants

- The model is expected to arrive later this year

Mercedes-Benz has been working on the new-generation SL-Class for a while now, with test mules of the model having been spotted on previous occasions. While the aforementioned spy images, which can be viewed here, revealed a hard-top variant, the new spy images show us the soft-top version of the model.

The new production-ready Mercedes-Benz SL features a panamericana grille, 20-inch dual five-spoke wheels, a red coloured convertible soft-top, and an active rear spoiler at the rear. Also on offer are quad-tip exhausts.

Mercedes-Benz won’t reveal the engine specifications of the new SL just yet, though we expect a range of options ranging from the SL43 guise, right up to the SL73 version, the latter of which could breathe through a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor, with assistance from a set of electric motors. We expect the German marquee to pull the covers of the model sometime later this year. Stay tuned for updates.