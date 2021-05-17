CarWale
    2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG spotted testing at the Nurburgring

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    317 Views
    - New Mercedes-Benz SL AMG is expected to arrive later this year

    - The model could be powered by a range of engine options, with the rumoured SL 73e producing 800bhp

    The Mercedes-Benz SL AMG was spotted during one of its test runs at the famed Nurburgring track in Germany. The new SL will be produced with direct involvement from the AMG performance arm and is expected to share a fair number of components with the second-gen AMG GT.

    Front View

    The spy images of the new Mercedes-Benz SL AMG hint that the company is running a production-ready test mule, evident from the peek at the blue colour seen on the front bumper. Up-front, we see an aggressive design for the headlamps that come with integrated DRLs, the signature Panamericana grille, and new air intakes.

    Right Side View

    On either side, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz SL AMG features door-mounted ORVMs and large alloy wheels, while the posterior receives a quad-tip exhaust system, wrap-around LED tail lights, and an adjustable rear wing. The model also features a soft-top, unlike the hard-top from the outgoing version.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG is expected to be available with a range of powertrain options. These are expected to include everything from the 2.0-litre petrol motor to the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 in the SL 63 guise. Also on offer is rumoured to be a plug-in hybrid version of the latter, claimed to be the SL 73e, with a power output of approximately 800bhp. The new SL AMG is expected to break cover later this year.

    Mercedes-Benz SL [2008-2014] Image
    Mercedes-Benz SL [2008-2014]
