    Hyundai Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater variant introduced

    Jay Shah

    266 Views
    - Affordable by Rs 15,000 than the six-seater version

    - Available exclusively with the diesel engine

    Hyundai India has silently introduced a new variant for the Alcazar SUV. Making the mid-spec Platinum (O) trim more accessible to the new buyers, the carmaker has launched the Alcazar Platinum (O) seven-seater variant with a price tag of Rs 19.64 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the catch here is that the new trim is offered exclusively with the diesel automatic engine. 

    The Hyundai Alcazar is broadly offered in a total of three variants – Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The automatic versions are retailed with an additional (O) suffix to the existing trims. The new Platinum (O) seven-seater is priced Rs 15,000 less than the six-seater version while retaining the same set of features. Earlier, this trim was offered only with the captain seats for the second row and could be had with both petrol and diesel engines. 

    The feature highlights of the Platinum (O) include a 360-degree camera, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, ambient lighting, Bose sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, and a wireless charger. We have driven the Hyundai Alcazar diesel automatic and you can read our first-drive review here.

    The 1.5-litre diesel engine is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The Hyundai Alcazar competes against the likes of the Tata Safari and the MG Hector.

    ₹ 16.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
