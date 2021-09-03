Maruti Suzuki announces recall of over 1.81 lakh cars

- Select petrol variants of Ertiga, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and XL6 affected

- Recall campaign to begin from the first week of November 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has voluntarily recalled a total of 1,81,754 units of select petrol models manufactured from 4 May, 2018 to 27 October, 2020. These models include the petrol variants of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, S-Cross, and the Vitara Brezza.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker states a possible defect with the motor generator unit that shall be inspected and if needed, replaced by the carmaker without any cost to the vehicle owners. The recall campaign will start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are advised to avoid driving in water logged areas and refrain from spraying direct water on the electrical parts of the vehicle.

The affected vehicle owners shall receive official communication from the band’s authorised service centres. Customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the company’s respective Nexa and Arena websites. The concerned owners can fill in their vehicle’s chassis number to check if their vehicle is affected under the announced recall.