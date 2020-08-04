CarWale
    • Honda WR-V facelift - Now in pictures

    Honda WR-V facelift - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,881 Views
    Honda has refreshed its car fleet with the advent of new emission norms. It recently launched the WR-V with BS6-compliant engines. This also gets a handful of cosmetic changes and features both on the inside and outside. However, it still remains to be the crossover based on the Honda Jazz platform and is now priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here's a picture gallery.

    Honda WR-V Left Front Three Quarter

    This facelift brings in a new grille with horizontal slats and a chrome insert. Also new are LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and position lamps. 

    Honda WR-V Front Row Seats

    Its side profile remains unchanged and so does the rear, save for the new C-shaped LED tail lamps. All other styling elements are carried over from its predecessor.

    Honda WR-V Driver Side Airbag

    Even inside, its design and layout are the same albeit for the new seat upholstery. It continues to get an electric sunroof and the touchscreen system now comes with a few more connectivity features.

    Honda WR-V Dashboard

    This refreshed WR-V is now offered with BS6-compliant engines. The 1.2-litre petrol mill produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre oil-burner pumps out 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

    Honda WR-V Engine Shot

    Both engines retain the transmission options with the petrol mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, and the diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual.

    Honda WR-V Engine Shot
    Honda WR-V Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.3 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.9 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.18 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.62 Lakh
