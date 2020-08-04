Honda WR-V facelift - Now in pictures

Honda has refreshed its car fleet with the advent of new emission norms. It recently launched the WR-V with BS6-compliant engines. This also gets a handful of cosmetic changes and features both on the inside and outside. However, it still remains to be the crossover based on the Honda Jazz platform and is now priced from Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Here's a picture gallery.

This facelift brings in a new grille with horizontal slats and a chrome insert. Also new are LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights and position lamps.

Its side profile remains unchanged and so does the rear, save for the new C-shaped LED tail lamps. All other styling elements are carried over from its predecessor.

Even inside, its design and layout are the same albeit for the new seat upholstery. It continues to get an electric sunroof and the touchscreen system now comes with a few more connectivity features.

This refreshed WR-V is now offered with BS6-compliant engines. The 1.2-litre petrol mill produces 89bhp and 110Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre oil-burner pumps out 98bhp and 200Nm of torque.

Both engines retain the transmission options with the petrol mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, and the diesel motor mated to a six-speed manual.