Mercedes-Benz presents the new generation of Mercedes me apps

- The aim is to offer customers a seamless experience whenever they want to contact Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz is presenting the new generation of Mercedes me apps. This sees the Mercedes me app, which links the vehicle with the smartphone (unveiled in 2015), turning into a digital ecosystem.

Based on this, new services can be developed individually in the future. As of now, it encompasses three apps: Mercedes me, Mercedes me Store, and Mercedes me Service.

The three apps are available to download with immediate effect in the App Store and the Google Play Store and will be available in over 40 Mercedes me markets by the end of the year.

All Mercedes me apps will be linked with one another in the future. This means that only a single log-in using the Mercedes me ID is now necessary, enabling users to switch intuitively between the apps.

The Mercedes me app links the smartphone with the owner's vehicle. This enables key status information - such as mileage, range, and tyre pressure – to be displayed conveniently.

Additionally, digital command functions enable features such as the stationary heater, the soft top, or the side windows to be operated by the app.

On a separate note, the Mercedes me Service app provides a reminder of service appointments such as service or maintenance work. It allows booking appointments with the workshop directly via the smartphone.