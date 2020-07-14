Global NCAP recognises Mahindra XUV300 as the safest Made in India car

- XUV300 scores five-star rating in adult occupant safety

- It received four-stars in child occupant protection

Earlier this week, we brought you a list of safest ‘Made in India’ cars, tested by Global NCAP. Now, the global crash-test agency has recognised the Mahindra XUV300 as the safest car to be made in India since 2014.

The Mahindra XUV300 scored a five-star rating in adult occupant safety and four-stars in child safety. This is a higher safety rating than the Tata Nexon, which was the first ‘Made in India’ car to receive a five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. During the period between 2014 and 2020, Global NCAP completed safety assessments on over 38 India-made passenger vehicles.

The Mahindra XUV300 uses high-strength steel in its construction, which has helped it achieve the top safety rating. Besides, the compact SUV comes equipped with quite a few best-in-segment safety features like seven airbags, disc brakes at all wheels and front and rear parking sensors. Other safety features include ESP, roll-over mitigation, hill start assist and more.