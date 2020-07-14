Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: Why should you buy?

July 14, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
426 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Tucson facelift launched: Why should you buy?

Hyundai has launched the Tucson facelift in India in both BS6 petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV is available in three primary variants – GL (O) (Petrol/Diesel), GLS (Petrol/Diesel) and GLS 4WD (Diesel only). The SUV is available in four colour options – polar white, typhoon silver, phantom black and starry night. Read below to learn more about why you should buy the newly launched Tucson facelift in India. 

What’s good about it?

The new Hyundai Tucson has received several first-in-segment features such as wireless phone charger, eight-way power adjustable passenger seat, height adjustable hands-free power tailgate, eight-speakers Infinity premium sound system, twin chrome exhaust, welcome function, chrome outside door handles and door pocket lighting. Additionally, the updated model gets “Hyundai BlueLink” advanced connected car technology. For those interested with weekend escapades into the wild, the Hyundai Tucson is available with an all-wheel drive option in the diesel guise. 

What’s not so good?

The diesel options in both GL (O) and GLS variants cost an additional Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.04 lakh, respectively over the petrol variants. Apart from the price difference, all the variants of the Hyundai Tucson are adequately equipped. 

Best variant to buy?

The choice here is pretty straightforward. The GLS variant is a good option for those seeking a two-wheel setup. Over the base variant, this variant additionally offers Penta projector LED headlamps, LED stating bending headlamps, supervision cluster, hands free smart power tail gate with height adjustment and electric parking brake. As for those looking for an all-wheel drive, the GLS 4WD is the only option available. 

Specification

Petrol

2.0-litre – 148bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm at 4,000rpm

Six-speed automatic 

Diesel 

2.0-litre - 180bhp at 4,000rpm and 400Nm between 1,750rpm – 2,750rpm

Eight-speed automatic transmission 

Did you know?

The all-wheel-drive variant features Advanced Traction Cornering Control (ATCC).

Hyundai Tucson Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 28.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 26.09 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 26.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 26.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 27.17 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.05 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 24.99 Lakh onwards

