Genesis G80 (Mercedes-Benz E-Class rival) revealed globally

Hyundai-owned luxury marquee, Genesis has revealed the all-new next-generation G80 sedan in South Korea ahead of its official launch. The G80 borrows styling cues from its SUV cousin, the Genesis GV80.

Up front, it features the distinctive horizontally-split LED headlamps with integrated LED turn indicators. There's a large honeycomb-pattern chrome grille and equally humongous air dam, which completes the fascia. The clean lines on the profile, horizontal slats on the fender, the chrome accents on the window-line and doors, and finally the coupe design brings out the sportsback styling of the sedan. Things at the rear are contemporary with split LED taillights, twin exhausts and a subtle chrome treatment on the tailgate.

Like its fascia, the cabin of the Genesis G80 is largely identical to the GV80's insides. The cabin is colour-coded with the car's exterior shade. It features a layered dashboard with a heavy dose of leather upholstery all around. There's a cool interplay of various textures including wood and brushed aluminium.

The Genesis G80 features a 12.5-inch virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system replete with numerous connectivity options. There's no gear lever, but it gets a rotary dial to select the gear, and there's a multi-zone climate control system as well. The Genesis G80 comes packed with features like active cruise control, autonomous braking, remote parking, active blind-spot monitoring and a South Korea specific Genesis CarPay that allows the driver to make payments via the infotainment system.

Under the hood, the G80 is powered by a 304bhp/422Nm 2.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, while there's also a 380bhp/530Nm 3.5-litre V6 unit. The sole diesel option is a 2.2-litre motor that makes 210bhp and 441Nm. Power is transferred to the rear or all four wheels via an automatic transmission. Hyundai has plans to bring the Genesis brand to India and the G80 can be a worthy rival to the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-class, BMW 5-series, Audi A6 and the Jaguar XF.