  New Honda City earns five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

New Honda City earns five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

March 31, 2020, 06:03 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1347 Views
Be the first to comment
- Thailand-spec Honda City has an overall score of 86.54 points

- Standard safety features – four airbags, SBR and ESC 

The new Thailand-spec Honda City has scored a full five-star safety rating during the crash test conducted by the ASEAN NCAP.  The international spec model obtained an overall score of 86.54 points which sees it receive five-star ASEAN NCAP rating. The City sedan has received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) category and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs). 

The standard safety list in the Thailand spec Honda City, includes – four airbags, Seatbelt Reminder System (SBR) for both of its frontal occupants and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The vehicle also gets the emergency stop signal technology which is sold in Thailand either as standard or optional fitment. In addition to this, all the safety assist technologies that are assessed by ASEAN NCAP will also be available as either standard or optional in the variants that will be launched soon in some of the markets in South East Asia.

The new-generation Honda City has been recently spotted testing in India. Based on what was seen, it will get wrap-around LED tail lights, shark fin antenna, chrome door handles and a diamond-cut finish for the alloy wheels. At the time of launch, the India-spec Honda City is expected to be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options.

  • Honda
  • new City
  • Honda New City
Show Comments
