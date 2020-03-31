Please Tell Us Your City

Ford extends service and warranty packages; announces price protection for BS6 vehicle bookings

March 31, 2020, 02:51 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1483 Views
Ford extends service and warranty packages; announces price protection for BS6 vehicle bookings

- Ford India will extend warranty and service packages till 30 June

- The company will also offer price protection for BS6 vehicle bookings till 30 April

Ford India has announced service and warranty extensions due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the manufacturer, all vehicle warranty, extended warranty and free service as well as paid service will be extended up to 30 June.

Additionally, Ford India has also rolled out price protection for customers who have currently booked vehicles. All BS6 cars booked till date will be price protected until 30 April. The company will also be running Road Side Assistance (RSA) and a customer support centre for its customers.

Ford has joined the likes of Mauti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia Motors, Tata Motors and BMW India to implement service and warranty extensions in the country. Ford is the first brand to offer price protection for its customers impacted due to Coronavirus in India.

