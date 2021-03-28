Ford will no longer use Mahindra engines in future products

- As part of winding down partnership, cooperative product programs will no longer proceed

- Ford India is re-scoping product programs

Back in time, on 31 December, 2020, Ford and Mahindra had jointly decided not to proceed with the proposed Joint Venture in India. Moving a step ahead in this direction, both the companies have further decided to reduce technology and product sharing. As a response to our query, we have learned that as part of winding down the relationship, a number of cooperative product programs will no longer proceed. Ford India is reportedly re-scoping those product programs.

As per ET Auto report, Ford has asked its vendors to hold work on two upcoming projects until August 2021, possibly to source powertrains from within the company. The latest development might further delay the launch of two new SUVs planned by the company by about six months, as it was expected to be based on the XUV500 platform. The report further claims that the company is evaluating alternatives for the SUV and might consider one of its own products, the Ford Territory.

Mahindra and Ford partnership dates back to 2017, wherein the companies entered into a technical partnership that included sharing products, engines, connectivity technology, and more. More details about the future plans will be known in the days to come.