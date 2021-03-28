CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford will no longer use Mahindra engines in future products

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,313 Views
    Ford will no longer use Mahindra engines in future products

    - As part of winding down partnership, cooperative product programs will no longer proceed

    - Ford India is re-scoping product programs

    Back in time, on 31 December, 2020, Ford and Mahindra had jointly decided not to proceed with the proposed Joint Venture in India. Moving a step ahead in this direction, both the companies have further decided to reduce technology and product sharing. As a response to our query, we have learned that as part of winding down the relationship, a number of cooperative product programs will no longer proceed. Ford India is reportedly re-scoping those product programs. 

    As per ET Auto report, Ford has asked its vendors to hold work on two upcoming projects until August 2021, possibly to source powertrains from within the company. The latest development might further delay the launch of two new SUVs planned by the company by about six months, as it was expected to be based on the XUV500 platform. The report further claims that the company is evaluating alternatives for the SUV and might consider one of its own products, the Ford Territory. 

    Mahindra and Ford partnership dates back to 2017, wherein the companies entered into a technical partnership that included sharing products, engines, connectivity technology, and more. More details about the future plans will be known in the days to come.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mahindra
    • Ford
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
    • XUV500
    • Mahindra XUV500
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota announces price hike from 1 April, 2021

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.38 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.73 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.01 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.29 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.41 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.93 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.57 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford will no longer use Mahindra engines in future products