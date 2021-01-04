Ford rejigs EcoSport variants for 2021; prices now start at Rs 7.99 lakh

- Titanium trim to benefit with a sunroof

- Prices reduced by Rs 20,000

Ford India has revised the entire variant line-up of its compact SUV – EcoSport. Where almost all the major car manufacturers have announced a considerable price hike, Ford has rather slashed the prices of the EcoSport. The ex-showroom prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.69 lakh for the diesel variants.

Along with the altered prices, the car-maker has also added a sunroof on its Titanium trim. Only the lower two variants – Ambiente and Trend miss out on this fancy feature while the Titanium, Titanium+, and Thunder variants are equipped with it. The EcoSport continues to be equipped with a decent set of features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic HID headlamps, electrochromic mirror, cruise control, and six airbags.

The powertrain options on the EcoSport include the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine develops 121bhp and 149Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel produces 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque and is paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Vinay Raina, Executive Director - Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, “In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value. With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.”

The new variant-wise pricing of the 2021 Ford EcoSport is listed below.

1.5-litre Ti-VCT Petrol

Ambiente MT – Rs 7,99,000

Trend MT – Rs 8,64,000

Titanium MT – Rs 9,79,000

Sports MT - Rs 10,99,000

Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11,19,000

1.5-litre TDCi Diesel

Ambiente MT – Rs 8,69,000

Trend MT – Rs 9,14,000

Titanium MT - Rs 9,99,000

Sports – Rs 11,49,000

(All prices, ex-showroom - Delhi)