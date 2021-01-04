CarWale
    • Ford rejigs EcoSport variants for 2021; prices now start at Rs 7.99 lakh

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    621 Views
    - Titanium trim to benefit with a sunroof

    - Prices reduced by Rs 20,000

    Ford India has revised the entire variant line-up of its compact SUV – EcoSport. Where almost all the major car manufacturers have announced a considerable price hike, Ford has rather slashed the prices of the EcoSport. The ex-showroom prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.69 lakh for the diesel variants. 

    Along with the altered prices, the car-maker has also added a sunroof on its Titanium trim. Only the lower two variants – Ambiente and Trend miss out on this fancy feature while the Titanium, Titanium+, and Thunder variants are equipped with it. The EcoSport continues to be equipped with a decent set of features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic HID headlamps, electrochromic mirror, cruise control, and six airbags. 

    Ford EcoSport Dashboard

    The powertrain options on the EcoSport include the BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. The 1.5-litre petrol engine develops 121bhp and 149Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a torque converter automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel produces 99bhp and 215Nm of peak torque and is paired solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

    Ford EcoSport Left Rear Three Quarter

    Vinay Raina, Executive Director - Marketing, Sales & Service at Ford India said, “In the tradition of bringing what consumers want and value, we are happy to bolster the EcoSport line-up and make every variant compelling in terms of features and value. With the new line-up, we have not just addressed the customer feedback on making sunroof and key features more accessible but also left scope to add more unique features in the future.”

    The new variant-wise pricing of the 2021 Ford EcoSport is listed below.

    1.5-litre Ti-VCT Petrol

    Ambiente MT – Rs 7,99,000 

    Trend MT – Rs 8,64,000 

    Titanium MT – Rs 9,79,000 

    Sports MT - Rs 10,99,000

    Titanium+ Automatic – Rs 11,19,000 

    1.5-litre TDCi Diesel

    Ambiente MT – Rs 8,69,000 

    Trend MT – Rs 9,14,000 

    Titanium MT - Rs 9,99,000 

    Sports – Rs 11,49,000

    (All prices, ex-showroom - Delhi)

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Ford EcoSport
    • EcoSport
