Audi A4 facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- To be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

- Bookings commenced in December 2020

The fifth-generation Audi A4 is due for launch in India tomorrow. We have driven the upcoming premium sedan and to learn more about it, click here. The new A4 will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates, along with a new BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine option. Bookings for the new Audi A4 commenced in December 2020 against a token amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The A4 facelift now looks matured and modern as compared to the outgoing model. Visually, the updated model features a single-frame grille with redesigned headlamps and taillights. Additionally, the vehicle gets trapezoidal-shaped exhaust tailpipes along with five-spoke alloy wheels for freshness.

As for the interior, the vehicle gets a no-fuss layout with clean horizontal lines. It features a large 10.11-inch MMI touchscreen infotainment screen with a voice command function. Additionally, convenience features include the Audi virtual cockpit, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, phone box with wireless charging, comfort key for easy access, ambient lighting and more. The premium sedan offers an impressive boot space of 460-litre.

Mechanically, the new Audi A4 will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 190bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a seven-speed S-tronic gearbox. More details about the new Audi A4 will be known post its official launch in India tomorrow.