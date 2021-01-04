CarWale
    • Nissan Magnite base variant price hiked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Nissan Magnite was launched last month with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh

    - The prices for all other variants remain unchanged

    Nissan India has announced that the company has hiked the prices of the Magnite sub-four metre SUV. The price hike, which is valid only for the base XE variant, comes into effect from 1 January, 2021.

    The Nissan Magnite was launched in the country last month, with introductory prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The price of the XE variant of the model has now been increased by Rs 50,000, taking the new entry-level price to Rs 5.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

    The Nissan Magnite is available in four variants and eight colours, details of which can be read here. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine offered in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. The sub-four metre SUV recently scored a four-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test, and to read all the details, click here.

    Nissan Magnite
    ₹ 4.99 Lakh onwards
