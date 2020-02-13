Please Tell Us Your City

Ford India debuts FordPass app for customers

February 13, 2020, 01:36 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Ford India debuts FordPass app for customers

- A one-stop mobile connectivity solution available on both Android and iOS

- Connectivity solutions will be offered at no additional cost

- All BS6 Ford cars to benefit from all features; existing Ford owners can use some functions

Ford today introduced its globally-renowned mobility and connectivity solution, the FordPass for customers in India. 

This is in-line with the car maker’s commitment to providing 100 percent of its vehicles with connectivity. This smartphone app will offer connectivity as a standard feature across all its models and variants. What’s nice is that the associated connected services will be offered to all Ford owners at no additional cost.

Starting with the recently introduced 2020 Ford EcoSport, all BS6 compliant Ford vehicles will come with a factory-fitted, cloud-connected device to communicate with vehicle owners in real-time via the FordPass smartphone application. The cloud-connected device will work on a 4G data connection that’s paid for by Ford for unlimited use for a three year span from the date of purchase.

Ford Endeavour Exterior

So what are the features offered? Ford owners with connected vehicles will be able to perform select vehicle operations such as remote start/stop and lock/unlock the vehicle. Some other features include distance to empty (fuel), oil levels, locate your vehicle, discover locations like Ford dealers or fuel pumps etc.

Upon downloading the application, users will be required to create an account to add their Ford cars. The registration and login procedure requires a user to share basic information for a two-factor authentication (similar to some mobile platforms). Customers with multiple Ford cars will be able to pair all their vehicles to their registered account.

Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
