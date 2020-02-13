Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Harrier automatic at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Harrier automatic at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

February 13, 2020, 01:26 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2155 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Harrier automatic at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Motors showcased a wide range of products at their pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo. The only model to be launched from the brand during the biennial event was the automatic variant of the Harrier. We take a look at the Harrier automatic in a detailed image gallery.

Tata Harrier Interior

Launched with a price tag starting at Rs 16.25 lakhs, the Tata Harrier automatic variant is available in three trims including XMA, XZA and XZA Plus.

Tata Harrier Exterior

The Tata Harrier is now offered in a new Calypso Red paintjob with an optional gloss black roof.

Tata Harrier Exterior

Another highlight of the Harrier automatic is the panoramic sunroof, a feature that was not offered earlier with the model.

Tata Harrier Exterior

Tata Motors has also given the Harrier automatic a new set of 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, similar to the unit seen on the Buzzard concept.

Tata Harrier Exterior

Based on customer feedback, the ORVMs of the Harrier have also been redesigned, and they now feature a fairly smaller unit.

Tata Harrier Engine Bay

Powering the Tata Harrier automatic variant is the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, albeit in the BS6 format. This engine now produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque, up by 30bhp over the outgoing model.

Tata Harrier Interior

Inside, the model receives a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Tata Harrier Interior

The Harrier automatic is now equipped with six-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment.

Tata Harrier Interior

A few other feature highlights include an auto-dimming IRVM and ESP, the latter of which is available as standard now.

Photos: Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi

  • Tata
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.64 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 17.31 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.48 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.64 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 16.64 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.44 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.78 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.48 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 15.44 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX Concept Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Tata looks all-set to enter the mini SUV segment w ...

0 Likes
9199 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2091 Likes
164789 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Toyota VellfireToyota Vellfire

26th Feb 2020

75L - ₹ 77L
Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in