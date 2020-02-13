Tata Harrier automatic at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Tata Motors showcased a wide range of products at their pavilion at the 2020 Auto Expo. The only model to be launched from the brand during the biennial event was the automatic variant of the Harrier. We take a look at the Harrier automatic in a detailed image gallery.

Launched with a price tag starting at Rs 16.25 lakhs, the Tata Harrier automatic variant is available in three trims including XMA, XZA and XZA Plus.

The Tata Harrier is now offered in a new Calypso Red paintjob with an optional gloss black roof.

Another highlight of the Harrier automatic is the panoramic sunroof, a feature that was not offered earlier with the model.

Tata Motors has also given the Harrier automatic a new set of 17-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, similar to the unit seen on the Buzzard concept.

Based on customer feedback, the ORVMs of the Harrier have also been redesigned, and they now feature a fairly smaller unit.

Powering the Tata Harrier automatic variant is the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine, albeit in the BS6 format. This engine now produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque, up by 30bhp over the outgoing model.

Inside, the model receives a Hyundai-sourced six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Harrier automatic is now equipped with six-way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar adjustment.

A few other feature highlights include an auto-dimming IRVM and ESP, the latter of which is available as standard now.

