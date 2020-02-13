Renault K-ZE at Auto Expo 2020: Now in pictures

Renault came to the 2020 Auto Expo with a couple of eye-catching concepts – the Symbioz and the RS 2027 Vision F1 race car. But what grabbed our attention the most was the electric version of the Kwid, christened as the K-ZE. Let us take a detailed look at the small electric hatchback from the French carmaker in our picture gallery.

The K-ZE is the electric version of the Kwid which is already on sale in the international markets and might also be launched in the country soon.

Powering the electric hatch is a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The front-axle mounted motor produces 44bhp of power and 125Nm of torque.

Moreover, the K-ZE is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Kwid and is reportedly capable of hitting a top speed of 105kmph.

At constant 60kmph, the claimed range is 350 kilometres while under the NEDC cycle the electric range drops down to around 271 kilometres.

Similar to the facelifted Kwid in India, the K-ZE gets a sleek pair of lights on top and a larger headlamp unit lower down the bumper.

However, the grille design is different since the charging port is mounted under the Renault grille. There are decals all around the car as well.

That said, the entire styling of the K-ZE, both on the inside and out, is similar to the Kwid on sale in India making it look quite conventional.

Renault has no immediate plans of introducing the electric Kwid in India anytime soon. But given the recent electrification push in the country, Renault wouldn’t want to be left behind.

So when it is launched in India, the electric Kwid could become the most affordable EV in India. However, we'll have to wait a bit longer for a market launch.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi