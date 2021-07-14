Ford Figo Petrol Automatic to be launched in India soon

- Will be available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine

- No automatic transmission for the diesel powertrain

In a bid to keep the buyers enticed, Ford India will be launching an automatic transmission for the Figo hatchback. Scheduled to be launched in the coming weeks, the six-speed automatic gearbox will be the first for the 1.2-litre petrol engine.

The six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox is the same that the carmaker offers with the EcoSport compact SUV for its 1.5-litre, three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It is still unclear if the same transmission will be offered for the Aspire and the Freestyle that get the same petrol engine as the Figo. As for the diesel versions, an automatic gearbox is unlikely at the moment. Currently, the 1.2-litre petrol engine on the Figo produces 95bhp and 119Nm of torque and is coupled solely with a five-speed manual gearbox.

With the introduction of the new automatic transmission, the Figo will be able to compete against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT. While the prices for the Swift AMT start at Rs 6.86 lakh (ex-showroom), the Nios AMT is available at a starting price of Rs 6.62 lakh. The Figo Automatic is expected to be priced approximately Rs 50,000 - Rs 60,000 more than its manual guises.