CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    This Porsche Panamera testing on the ‘Ring might be a hotter version

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    153 Views
    This Porsche Panamera testing on the ‘Ring might be a hotter version

    -         Minimalistic exterior changes over the current model

    -         Could be a high-performance version based on GTS or Turbo

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Despite a makeover not so long ago, Porsche was recently spotted at work on the ‘Ring exercising the Panamera around some fast corners. A prototype of the four-door saloon burning rubber on the German race track had little changes on the exterior sans any concealment. So we expect it was hiding something explosive under the skin.

    Right Side View

    So far the modifications appear to be limited to a new front bumper with additional air-intakes above the registration plate, as well as vertically mounted daytime running lights. With the dashboard being covered up on this test car, we expect the Panamera testing here could receive a slightly updated cockpit along with a sportier interior.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Or there might be some huge changes to the mechanicals with a high-performance motor in the same line as the recent Nurburging record holder – the Cayenne Turbo GT. The current time held by the Panamera is a respectable 7:29.81 that was smashed last year before the facelift. With the Panamera Turbo GT, the German carmaker might be aiming for another ‘King of the Ring’ title. 

    Porsche Panamera Image
    Porsche Panamera
    ₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: why should you buy?
     Next 
    Ford Figo Petrol Automatic to be launched in India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Porsche Panamera Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 8.48 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    Lamborghini Huracan STO

    ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Expected By - 15th July 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Porsche Panamera Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.72 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.81 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.67 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.73 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.67 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.74 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.60 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.62 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • This Porsche Panamera testing on the ‘Ring might be a hotter version