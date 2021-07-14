This Porsche Panamera testing on the ‘Ring might be a hotter version

- Minimalistic exterior changes over the current model

- Could be a high-performance version based on GTS or Turbo

Despite a makeover not so long ago, Porsche was recently spotted at work on the ‘Ring exercising the Panamera around some fast corners. A prototype of the four-door saloon burning rubber on the German race track had little changes on the exterior sans any concealment. So we expect it was hiding something explosive under the skin.

So far the modifications appear to be limited to a new front bumper with additional air-intakes above the registration plate, as well as vertically mounted daytime running lights. With the dashboard being covered up on this test car, we expect the Panamera testing here could receive a slightly updated cockpit along with a sportier interior.

Or there might be some huge changes to the mechanicals with a high-performance motor in the same line as the recent Nurburging record holder – the Cayenne Turbo GT. The current time held by the Panamera is a respectable 7:29.81 that was smashed last year before the facelift. With the Panamera Turbo GT, the German carmaker might be aiming for another ‘King of the Ring’ title.