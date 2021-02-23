Ford EcoSport SE variant spotted during TVC shoot; launch likely soon

- Ford EcoSport SE variant misses out on a tail-gate mounted spare wheel

- The model is expected to be launched in India soon

Earlier this week, spy images of a new variant of the Ford EcoSport surfaced on the web. Reported to be a special edition of the sub-four metre SUV, the model receives a significant update to the exterior design.

As seen in the spy image, the Ford EcoSport SE variant was spotted during a TVC shoot, along with the current variant of the model. The evident change in the design department is the lack of the boot-mounted spare wheel. The boot has now been redesigned and accommodates the number plate recess, which sits below a thick chrome garnish. This design is similar to that of the export-spec EcoSport.

Ford has not announced any details of the EcoSport SE variant, although reports suggest that the model could get a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a puncture repair kit, as the spare tyre will not be made available on the variant in question.

Engine options are likely to remain unchanged and hence the Ford EcoSport SE variant is expected to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. Current iterations of the model are available with a five-speed manual unit as standard while a six-speed automatic unit is limited to the petrol model. Ford could launch the EcoSport SE in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source