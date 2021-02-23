Racing Team India finishes fifth in Asian Le Mans series

Racing team India has attained the fifth position in the overall 24 hours Asian Le Mans championship standings. The team made its debut in the international endurance racing with an all-India squad piloted by the racing drivers - Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao.

The first set of races held at Dubai Autodrome on 13 and 14 February witnessed the team finishing in the fourth position after a series of challenges in the form of an extra precautionary pit stop and a five-second time penalty.

Unfortunately, the incidents continued in the last leg of the championship. In spite of the maximum efforts and potential put in by the racing drivers, the team stood fifth by the end of the championship which ended at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina track. The Formula 1 racer Narain Karthikeyan and European Le Mans veteran Arjun Maini were exceptionally quick, while the team’s third competent driver, Naveen Rao, helped to escalate the team’s position with phenomenal performance.

The race for a position at the 24 hours Le Mans is delayed at the moment for the tri-colour team. However, it is no less than a milestone to be the first Indian team to participate at a global level racing endurance. We hope that the team continues to chase the dream and emerge victorious in the next season registering the country’s name in the legendary races around the globe.