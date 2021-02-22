Mercedes-Benz collaborates with ‘Get My Parking’ for intuitive parking experience

- MBUX head unit will provide users with an integrated user experience to assist drivers in searching and navigating to available parking spaces.

- Feature to be available across all Mercedes-Benz models with Mercedes me connect that was launched in October 2019.

To ease the daily commute of customers, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) has collaborated with ‘Get My Parking’ to assist end-users in searching and navigating to an available parking lot.

Mercedes-Benz has embedded this feature into all its cars equipped with ‘Mercedes me connect’, introduced in October 2019. The Parking solution seeks to address the challenge posed by traffic congestions and limited parking space.

It is worth noting, that as per recent research released by TomTom Traffic Index, Mumbai is the second-most congested city in the world, followed by Bengaluru and New Delhi, at sixth and eighth ranks, respectively.

Now, starting January 2021, this new feature is built into the cars’ MBUX head unit to provide navigation to Points of Interests (POIs) across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Pune. Further, the solution will extend itself to 45 additional cities in the months to come.

This development aims to offer a seamless experience across both, the Mercedes me mobile app and the in-car infotainment system, thus, enhancing the car users’ convenience, including off-street parking lots. While it provides an integrated user experience that will run a quick view of the nearby available parking spaces or garages overlaid on the map, the solution also gives the option to initiate a route towards these spaces.