India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class images leaked ahead of official unveil

- To make an official appearance worldwide tomorrow

- Will receive a revamped cabin

Mercedes-Benz will be unveiling the new-generation C-Class tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the images of the luxury sedan have surfaced online. The pictures give us a clear visual of the final production-ready C-Class which looks like a scaled-down version of the recently launched flagship sedan – the S-Class.

The front carries the new design language of Mercedes with redesigned LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, and a broad front grille featuring a single slat grille and a chrome star pattern. The side profile looks neat and sophisticated with a single body crease line running seamlessly from the bonnet to the boot. The rear looks modern with sleeker split LED taillamps and chrome inserts on the rear bumper.

On the inside, the new C-Class will receive a revamped cabin with the large touchscreen infotainment system placed on the centre console, running on the brand’s second-generation MBUX software. The instrument cluster also goes all digital with the addition of a head-up display. A vertical slat design on the dashboard looks distinct and goes well with the overall theme of the cabin.

The engine details of the new C-Class are not disclosed yet and Mercedes is likely to reveal the same tomorrow. While the international markets will receive the new C-Class initially, India is likely to welcome the luxury sedan sometime later this year.