CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class images leaked ahead of official unveil

    India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class images leaked ahead of official unveil

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    241 Views
    India-bound new-gen Mercedes-Benz C-Class images leaked ahead of official unveil

    - To make an official appearance worldwide tomorrow

    - Will receive a revamped cabin

    Mercedes-Benz will be unveiling the new-generation C-Class tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the images of the luxury sedan have surfaced online. The pictures give us a clear visual of the final production-ready C-Class which looks like a scaled-down version of the recently launched flagship sedan – the S-Class. 

    Grille

    The front carries the new design language of Mercedes with redesigned LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, and a broad front grille featuring a single slat grille and a chrome star pattern. The side profile looks neat and sophisticated with a single body crease line running seamlessly from the bonnet to the boot. The rear looks modern with sleeker split LED taillamps and chrome inserts on the rear bumper.

    Dashboard

    On the inside, the new C-Class will receive a revamped cabin with the large touchscreen infotainment system placed on the centre console, running on the brand’s second-generation MBUX software. The instrument cluster also goes all digital with the addition of a head-up display. A vertical slat design on the dashboard looks distinct and goes well with the overall theme of the cabin. 

    The engine details of the new C-Class are not disclosed yet and Mercedes is likely to reveal the same tomorrow. While the international markets will receive the new C-Class initially, India is likely to welcome the luxury sedan sometime later this year. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 49.36 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    • C-Class
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 58.68 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 62.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 56.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 59.39 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 59.17 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 54.85 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 59.67 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 55.27 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 55.72 Lakh
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 49.36 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars