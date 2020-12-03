CarWale
    • Ford introduces ‘Midnight Surprises’ campaign from 4 - 6 December

    Jay Shah

    -All ford dealerships to remain open from 9am till midnight

    -Offers applicable on entire product line up 

    Ford India has presented the ‘Midnight Surprises’ campaign from 4 to 6 December, 2020. Under this special initiative, all Ford outlets across the nation will remain open from 9am until midnight for the coming three days. Customers can also book Ford vehicles through Dial-A-Ford service or by using the online portal of the company. 

    Ford EcoSport Front View

    The vehicle buyers purchasing their cars during this period will receive a digital scratch card and shall be eligible to win assured gifts ranging from home appliances, LED TVs, air purifier, smartphones, gold coins and gift cards up to Rs 25,000. Moreover, the owners taking deliveries during the month of December also qualify for bumper prizes worth up to Rs 5 lakh. With this new program, Ford India aims to ease the car buying experience for its patrons. Ford had also recently started ‘Service Price Calculator’ which allows its customers to know their car’s service and parts cost even before visiting the service worksop.

    Marketing, Sales & Service – Executive Diector Vinay Raina said, “We are happy to bring back Midnight Surprise and give customers a chance to get more with every Ford they buy. Not letting the ongoing pandemic situation to dampen the spirit of owning a new Ford, we have prioritised safety and convenience with options of booking the vehicle through Dial-A-Ford via toll-free number 1800-419-3000 or the dedicated online booking portal, www.booking.india.ford.com during the campaign.”

