CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault India announces exclusive benefits for specially-abled citizens

    Renault India announces exclusive benefits for specially-abled citizens

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    17,586 Views
    Renault India announces exclusive benefits for specially-abled citizens

    - Specially and differently-abled citizens can avail concessional GST rate

    - Offers available across entire product range of Renault

    Renault India has introduced an exclusive scheme for specially-abled and differently-abled members of society. Under this initiative, the car maker will be offering a concessional GST rate of 18 per cent and corporate discount on all its sub-four-metre petrol vehicles. These benefits can be clubbed with the ongoing offers of the month to maximise the advantages to the potential buyers. 

    Exterior

    With the newly launched plan in association with the Government of India, the maximum discount on the Renault Duster is capped at Rs 30,000. Similarly, the highest advantage which can be availed on the Kwid and Triber is limited to Rs 9,000. The offers can be availed at all Renault dealerships across the country. Prospective buyers are required to carry necessary documents for successful processing of the availed schemes. 

    Exterior

    Speaking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Head - Sales & Network, Renault India, said, “The specially-abled members of our society are important contributors and also valued customers for the fortitude that they exhibit in their daily lives. We at Renault India have taken the onus of commemorating their attitude and positivity, by offering them our products with the GST waiver as well as additional special segment discounts, in order to make our cars even more accessible. The Government of India has taken the responsibility of bettering the lives of the specially- abled in India and Renault India shares the same passion of helping transform their lives through this initiative.”

    Renault Kwid Image
    Renault Kwid
    ₹ 3.08 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Renault
    • renault duster
    • Duster
    • Renault KWID
    • KWID
    • Triber
    • Renault Triber
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Renault Kwid Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.74 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 3.85 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.42 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.77 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.62 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.48 Lakh
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.08 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars