    Discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on Mahindra cars in December 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Discounts of up to Rs 68,000 on Mahindra cars in December 2022

    Select Mahindra dealerships in India are offering discounts on a few models in its product range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and complimentary accessories.

    The petrol-powered variants of the Mahindra XUV300 are available with a cash discount of up to Rs 29,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000. The Bolero is offered with a cash discount of Rs 6,500, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, and accessories worth Rs 8,500.

    Discounts on the Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport variants is limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. The Marazzo can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,200. There are no discounts on the Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N, XUV700, Thar, and Bolero Neo.

