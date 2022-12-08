CarWale

    BYD Atto 3 receives 1,500 bookings; deliveries to begin next month

    Aditya Nadkarni

    BYD Atto 3 receives 1,500 bookings; deliveries to begin next month

    - The BYD Atto 3 is priced from Rs 33.99 lakh

    - The EV SUV is available in a single, fully-loaded variant

    BYD announced the prices of the Atto 3 EV SUV last month, starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which is offered in four colour options, is available in a single, fully loaded variant with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer with this SUV.

    Now, BYD has revealed that it has received 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3. Deliveries of the model are scheduled to begin in January 2023. We are currently driving the BYD Atto 3 and our review will be live on 12 December at 7 am.

    Propelling the BYD Atto 3 is a 60.48kWh battery pack that is tuned to develop 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. The second offering from the brand after the e6 MPV, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 521km on a single charge.

    Feature highlights of the BYD Atto 3 include all LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, powered front seats, and a five-inch digital instrument console.

    BYD Atto 3 Image
    BYD Atto 3
    ₹ 33.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
