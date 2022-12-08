Toyota bZ compact SUV concept debuts in Europe

- The new concept will be a C-SUV segment

- Toyota plans to introduce six bZ models by 2026

Toyota's bZ compact SUV concept made its European debut in Belgium. This is the vision concept vehicle for the Japanese automaker's ‘bZ’ (Beyond Zero) brand. Following the larger bZX4 SUV, this concept is the second model in the bZ line-up of bespoke electric vehicles.

The bZ concept was designed and developed in France and was previewed at the Los Angeles Auto Show last month. Toyota has revealed more information about it this time.

On the outside, the bZ compact SUV is 4.5 metre long. As seen in the images, the front has an inverted C-shaped LED setup with a blanked-off grille and Toyota brand logo over it. The front bumper is massive and wide, lending the concept a muscular stance. Then, the strong lines and creases on the side, with flushed door handles and a sloping roofline give it coupe appeal. The wheels are 21 inches wide, but because this is a concept, the proportion of the wheels may change in the production model.

The back of the car gets an LED taillight that spans the width of the vehicle, as well as a roof-integrated spoiler and shark fin antenna. The rear bumper is also massive and blacked out, with prominent lines running all the way around.

The interior is minimalist in design, and all of the conventional controls for the functions are baked into the infotainment screen, which is fairly sized. There are, however, a few shortcut buttons beneath the touchscreen unit that provide quick access to climate controls, navigation, settings, and media playback. Plus, the centre console gets a gear selector and two wireless chargers.

The bZ concept features an octagon-shaped steering wheel with touch capacitive buttons. There's also a fully digital instrument cluster behind it. Surprisingly, both displays are curved, indicating that the brand will use flexible display technology.

Toyota is yet to reveal the powertrain or other technical details of the new concept, nor has it indicated when a production car based on it might be released.