CarWale

    Apollo Tyres opens R&D facility in Chennai

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    327 Views
    Apollo Tyres opens R&D facility in Chennai

    Apollo Tyres has inaugurated an advanced tyre testing facility in Chennai. This facility will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the product development cycle for two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres. The key features of this facility are the Flat-trac machines and Anechoic chamber, which characterise the performance of the tyre’s dynamic and acoustics, leading to fast product development.

    The Flat-trac machine is used to characterise handling parameters and tyre models, measuring force and momentum as per vehicle’s dynamic, while the Anechoic chamber helps to simulate the noise, vibration, and harshness of the tyre. The manufacturer is also looking to reduce the cost and eliminate time-consuming tests at different tracks around the world by augmenting these advanced tests. 

    Speaking at the inauguration, Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “We strongly focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of product development, and this new facility will further augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models. We will be able to fine-tune the performance of our products by simulating closely to real-world conditions using this facility. This is aligned with Apollo Tyres’ 2026 vision, of which technology is a key pillar.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota bZ compact SUV concept debuts in Europe
     Next 
    Mahindra starts deliveries of Scorpio-N Z4 variant

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121452 Views
    807 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2ndDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    10th Dec 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team07 Apr 2014
    121452 Views
    807 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Apollo Tyres opens R&D facility in Chennai