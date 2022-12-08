Apollo Tyres opens R&D facility in Chennai

Apollo Tyres has inaugurated an advanced tyre testing facility in Chennai. This facility will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the product development cycle for two-wheeler and four-wheeler tyres. The key features of this facility are the Flat-trac machines and Anechoic chamber, which characterise the performance of the tyre’s dynamic and acoustics, leading to fast product development.

The Flat-trac machine is used to characterise handling parameters and tyre models, measuring force and momentum as per vehicle’s dynamic, while the Anechoic chamber helps to simulate the noise, vibration, and harshness of the tyre. The manufacturer is also looking to reduce the cost and eliminate time-consuming tests at different tracks around the world by augmenting these advanced tests.

Speaking at the inauguration, Daniele Lorenzetti, Chief Technology Officer, Apollo Tyres Ltd, said “We strongly focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of product development, and this new facility will further augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models. We will be able to fine-tune the performance of our products by simulating closely to real-world conditions using this facility. This is aligned with Apollo Tyres’ 2026 vision, of which technology is a key pillar.”