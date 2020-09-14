CarWale
    • Datsun India announces discounts of up to Rs 54,500

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    804 Views
    - Benefits available on the Redigo, Go, and the Go Plus

    - Offers applicable till 30 September, 2020

    This September, Datsun India has announced lucrative offers and exchange benefits across its product line up, which includes – Redigo, Go, and the Go Plus. All the models are powered by BS6-compliant petrol engine options. The offers and benefits are likely to vary across locations and variants, therefore interested customers may reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about it.

    The Datsun Go offers the maximum benefit of Rs 54,500. This includes benefits of up to Rs 7,500 (on bookings up to 15 September), cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange benefit of Rs 20,000, and corporate offer of Rs 7,000 (pillars of India and medical professionals).

    The seven-seater Go Plus attracts total benefits of up to Rs 49,500. This includes benefits of up to Rs 7,500 (on bookings up to 15 September), cash discount of Rs 15,000, and exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. Under the corporate offer for pillars of India and medical professionals, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 7,000. 

    The recently launched updated Datsun Redigo attracts total benefits of up to Rs 29,500. This includes benefits of up to Rs 7,500 (on bookings up to 15 September) and exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000. Under the corporate offer for pillars of India and medical professionals, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 7,000. The company is also offering an attractive rate of interest at 6.99 per cent.

    Datsun redi-GO Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.37 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.19 Lakh
    Pune₹ 3.37 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 3.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.33 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 3.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.23 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.21 Lakh
    Datsun redi-GO

    Datsun redi-GO

    ₹ 2.83 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    All Datsun-Cars

