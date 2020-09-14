New McLaren Sports Series Hybrid spotted testing

- New McLaren Sports Series Hybrid is the successor to the 570 Series

- The model will be unveiled in 2021

British marquee McLaren is working on the successor to the 570 Series, a test mule of which was caught on camera during a public road test. The model in question, under the Sports Series, will be a hybrid when it arrives sometime in 2021.

As seen in the spy images, the new McLaren Sports Series Hybrid model receives an updated exterior design, most of which is hidden under a heavy camouflage. A few bits and bobs we can see in between include new headlamps and tail lights, large air intakes on the front bumper, black alloy wheels with green brake calipers, air vents behind the doors, dual exhaust tips mounted in between the tail lights, and a new diffuser with two fins on either side. The side profile also features a ‘Hybrid prototype’ sticker.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the upcoming McLaren Sports Series Hybrid model remain unknown at the moment, although the model is expected to breathe to life with the help of a twin-turbo V6 engine paired to an electric motor. The latter will reportedly return a range of 32 kilometres.