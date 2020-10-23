CarWale
    Datsun announces benefits of up to Rs 40,000

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    13,874 Views
    - Datsun Go attracts benefits of up to Rs 40,000

    - Datsun Go Plus attracts benefits of up to Rs 35,000

    - Datsun Redigo attracts benefits of up to Rs 34,500 

    In an effort to boost sales in the festive season, Datsun has announced special benefits on the Redigo, Go, and the Go Plus. The offer includes benefits in the form of early bookings, cash discounts, exchange, and corporate offers. The discounts may vary across locations and variants, therefore customers are advised to reach out to their nearest dealership to learn more about the applicable offers. Customers can also avail of the exchange benefit only at NIC enabled dealership. 

    The Datsun Go attracts maximum benefits of up to Rs 40,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. Its seven-seat sibling the Go Plus attracts total benefits of up to Rs 35,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange benefit of Rs 20,000. 

    The Datsun Redigo attracts benefits of up to Rs 34,500. This includes an early booking benefit of Rs 7,500 (on bookings till 25 October), a cash discount of up to Rs 7,000, an exchange benefit of up to Rs 15,000, and a corporate offer of Rs 5,000 (pillars of India and medical professional).

    The above-mentioned discount offers are applicable till the end of October and the early booking benefit on the Redigo is applicable till 25 October. 

    Datsun redi-GO
    ₹ 2.83 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
