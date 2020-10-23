CarWale
    New Hyundai i20 spotted at dealerships ahead of launch

    Jay Shah

    -Expected to launch next month

    -Likely to get the new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine 

    With the festive seasons around the corner, the new i20 has been spotted at the dealership yard. Assuming Hyundai has already commenced production, we can expect the launch of the i20 sometime next month. The new i20 when launched shall replace the existing Elite i20 which is available with huge discounts at the moment.

    The i20 as seen in the spy shots sports the ‘Asta’ badge which denotes the top of the line variant as per the current nomenclature. Also seen in the pictures is a clear front view with a lowered nose and the bold hexagonal shaped grille finished in gloss black and matching triangular air vents with fog lamps and a lip at the bottom. Also seen are sharp LED headlamps with integrated eye-lash style LED DRLs. On the side are the OVRMs with LED turn indicators, five-spoke 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a noticeable chrome border swept upwards to the D-pillar. The most remarkable change seen on the rear are those Z-shaped LED tail lamps with a seamless chrome border running across them. The blacked-out treatment is carried over to the back around the reflectors and under the windscreen. 

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Rear View

    The interiors as seen in the spy images appear to be all black with new sleek horizontal slats running across the dashboard housing the four air vents. Also seen in the centre is an all new free standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an all-digital instrument cluster. It is speculated to be loaded with wireless smartphone charging, an electric sunroof and an air purifier.

    Hyundai New Elite i20 Dashboard

    The new i20 is likely to carry over the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.5-litre diesel making 88bhp/ 114Nm torque and 100bhp / 219Nm torque respectively. The former gets a five-speed manual and automatic transmission while the latter is available only as a six-speed manual. It would be interesting to see if Hyundai introduces Venue’s 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine in the i20. The premium hatchback segment awaits the new i20 with some of the finest contenders in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the Volkswagen Polo.

