    Dacia Bigster concept is a preview of the next generation three-row Duster

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    Dacia Bigster concept is a preview of the next generation three-row Duster

    -Aimed at European C-segment market

    -Concept car is 4.6-metres

    Recently Dacia took the wraps off its Bigster concept car and it’s a preview for what is expected to be the next generation Duster but this time around in a possible three-row configuration. Dacia has not revealed any official details of the car apart from the images and the fact that it is 4.6-metres, a full 300mm more than the current generation car. 

    Renault Duster Left Side View

    You can see the unmistakeable lines of the Duster lineage whichever way you look at the car. It’s most evident in the profile view thanks to large wheel arches, alloy wheel design as well as the roofline. Of particular notice is the face which has these LED lights and a curved X like logo in the middle which hints at a future Dacia logo. 

    Renault Duster Left Rear Three Quarter

    What’s the meaning of this car for us in India? As the company’s literature suggests, it’s a foray for the brand into the European C-segment market which is the D-segment in India market, a place where Renault currently doesn’t have a presence. This three-row SUV in production guise will be a rival for the likes of the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Safari and even a three-row version of the Jeep Compass.   

    Renault
    renault duster
    Duster
