    2021 Skoda Superb launched in India; prices start at Rs 31.99 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Lauren & Klement trim now benefits with a virtual cockpit

    - The cabin features an updated Amundsen infotainment system

    Skoda has launched the updated version of its luxury sedan – the Superb with a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh for the Sportline trim and Rs 34.99 lakh for the top-spec Laurin & Klement trim. The refreshed Superb features subtle cosmetic tweaks and feature additions to the cabin.

    Skoda 2021 Superb Headlight

    Visually, the overall and design of the 2021 Superb remains unchanged and is in line with the current generation model. The sleek LED headlamps units come integrated with LED DRLs which also adds up as coming / leaving home function  and turn indicators.

    Skoda 2021 Superb Infotainment System

    The cabin of the new Superb gets an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an updated interface. It now supports in-built navigation without the support of an SD card. Features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirrorlink with voice command control enables the driver to wireless connect the device to the multimedia system. Skoda has also added a wireless charging pad and Type-C USB ports in the centre console. These changes are common across both the variants.

    Skoda 2021 Superb Steering Wheel

    The premium Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant comes with all the bells and whistles which comprises of leather upholstery in two colours – Coffee Brown and Stone Beige. The dashboard is finished with piano black inserts but the party piece is the new two-spoke steering wheel with the ‘Laurin & Klement’ and the virtual cockpit which looks upmarket and at par to its German counterparts. Another value addition on the L&K trim is the 360-degree surround view and the park assist function which identifies an appropriate parallel or perpendicular parking spot. Moreover, the Superb parks itself which means that parking in tight places is now a breeze. For the Sportline, the three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel gets a special ‘Sportline’ inscription which compliments with the Alcantara sport seats and integrated headrests.

    Skoda 2021 Superb 360-Degree Camera Control

    With the new prices, the Sportline and the Lauran & Klement variants are now costlier by Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively over the 2020 variants. The engine under the bonnet remains the same with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor producing 188bhp and 320Nm of torque and coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

    Skoda 2021 Superb USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, 'Since its introduction, the ŠKODA SUPERB has been setting benchmarks in its segment, and the one above. With its compelling combination of elegant design, luxurious interiors, plentiful space, and distinctive presence, the saloon has been a favourite for many 'value luxury' seekers in India. The refreshed ŠKODA SUPERB hosts some contemporary updates that further elevates its appeal and shall be appreciated by all.'

