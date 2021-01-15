Honda City logs 21,826 unit sales in 2020

- Honda City attained 41 per cent share in its segment for CY 2020

- Contributed to 10 per cent growth in the mid-size category between July to December 2020

The first-generation Honda City debuted in India in the year 1998 and it quickly became popular in the sedan segment for its spacious cabin and refined petrol engine. It has been over two decades since and the City in its fifth generation continues to dominate over its rivals with an impressive 41 per cent share in the mid-size sedan category. For the calendar year 2020, Honda has managed to record a cumulative sale of 21,826 units of the City alone.

The Japanese carmaker states that the newly launched City also contributed to the overall growth of the mid-size sedan segment by 10 per cent in the period between July and December 2020. The total sales for the segment stood at 45,277 units where the City logged 17,347 units.

The new City was launched in July 2020 with the new petrol and diesel engines. Since then, Honda claims that the top-end ZX trim got the maximum demand of almost 50 per cent. The 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine develops 119bhp/145Nm torque and is paired to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The diesel derivative is the 1.5-litre i-DTEC motor that produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque. This engine can be had only with a six-speed manual gearbox. We have driven the new City and you can read our petrol first-drive review and the diesel first-drive review.

Commenting on the City’s performance, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, 'The City brand has been synonymous with Honda in India. Continuously re-inventing itself, each generation of the Honda City has offered new technologies and value propositions to enthrall its customers, creating a benchmark for quality and trust in the process. The launch of 5th Generation City in July last year gave a much-needed impetus to the mid-size sedan segment despite the challenging times. We want to extend our gratitude to our patrons who have continued to show their love for the City brand and experience the pride of owning this model.'